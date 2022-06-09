Orleans Capital Management Corp LA Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,904 shares during the period. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,272,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,423,682,000 after purchasing an additional 970,944 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,347,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $849,596,000 after purchasing an additional 799,555 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,258,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $610,060,000 after purchasing an additional 207,228 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,908,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $569,441,000 after purchasing an additional 359,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,578,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,087,000 after buying an additional 176,331 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $96.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,262,283. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.88. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $92.88 and a 1-year high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.