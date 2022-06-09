Orleans Capital Management Corp LA Purchases 185 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA grew its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 322.6% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3,042.9% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.53.

Caterpillar stock traded down $4.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $225.76. 40,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,614,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.67 and a 12 month high of $239.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $216.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.36. The company has a market cap of $120.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.94.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.28. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.22%.

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 40,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $8,878,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total transaction of $590,356.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,933 shares of company stock worth $11,541,376. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Profile (Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.