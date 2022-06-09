Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.00-$6.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Oshkosh also updated its FY 2025 guidance to $11.00-$13.00 EPS.

NYSE:OSK traded down $3.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $93.05. 471,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,560. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Oshkosh has a one year low of $85.39 and a one year high of $131.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.92.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 3.84%. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.41%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Oshkosh from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered Oshkosh from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Evercore ISI lowered Oshkosh from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Oshkosh from $117.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $114.29.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the 1st quarter valued at $194,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

