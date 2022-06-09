OST (OST) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $26,503.00

OST (OST) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. One OST coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OST has a market capitalization of $446,092.10 and approximately $26,503.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, OST has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,080.79 or 1.00011030 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003327 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003324 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00030619 BTC.

About OST

OST (OST) is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 798,532,509 coins. The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for OST is medium.com/OSTdotcom . The official website for OST is ost.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Simple Token enables any business to launch a branded cryptocurrency on open Ethereum sidechains. Simple Token, a protocol for consumer app tokenization is bringing crypto to mainstream apps, enabling them to launch branded crypto tokens without the ICO drama. “

OST Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

