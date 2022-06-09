Oxygen Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $456,886.00 (OXY)

Oxygen (OXY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. Oxygen has a total market capitalization of $3.13 million and approximately $456,886.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxygen coin can now be bought for $0.0870 or 0.00000288 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oxygen has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00004153 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000135 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Oxygen Profile

Oxygen (OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 9,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 35,961,365 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Oxygen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxygen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxygen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

