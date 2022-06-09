Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:PSFM) Shares Up 0.7%

Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:PSFM – Get Rating) shot up 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.03 and last traded at $22.03. 1 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.89.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.49.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:PSFM – Get Rating) by 124.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 300,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,943 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 85.90% of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF worth $7,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

