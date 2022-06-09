Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.81

Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PFHO – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.81 and traded as high as $0.81. Pacific Health Care Organization shares last traded at $0.81, with a volume of 300 shares.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.84.

Get Pacific Health Care Organization alerts:

Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pacific Health Care Organization had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $1.43 million during the quarter.

Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty workers' compensation managed care services for self-administered employers, insurers, third-party administrators, municipalities, and other industries in the United States. The company is involved in managing health care organizations (HCOs) and medical provider networks (MPNs); and negotiates legal agreements for the implementation of workers' compensation carve-outs for California customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Health Care Organization Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Health Care Organization and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.