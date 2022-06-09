Pacific Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PVBK) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.56

Pacific Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PVBK – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.56 and traded as high as $10.57. Pacific Valley Bancorp shares last traded at $10.57, with a volume of 2,001 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $42.62 million, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.83.

Pacific Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PVBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.16 million during the quarter.

Pacific Valley Bancorp provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, agriculture related businesses, non-profit organizations, professional service providers, and individuals. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings and money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

