Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) Receives $13.63 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.63.

Several research firms have commented on PTVE. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Get Pactiv Evergreen alerts:

In related news, insider Eric Wulf bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTVE. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 329.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 10,780 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 20,985 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,876,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,017,000 after buying an additional 22,357 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 217,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 105,768 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.04% of the company’s stock.

PTVE stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,999. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.82. Pactiv Evergreen has a 12 month low of $8.71 and a 12 month high of $16.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Pactiv Evergreen’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, tableware, service ware, and other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pactiv Evergreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pactiv Evergreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.