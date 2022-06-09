PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on PACW shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $62.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

Shares of PacWest Bancorp stock traded down $0.88 on Friday, reaching $31.06. The stock had a trading volume of 23,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,474. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.77 and a fifty-two week high of $51.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $329.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.21 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 41.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 20.66%.

In other news, Director Paul W. Taylor purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $200,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rebecca H. Cordes purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 42,000 shares of company stock worth $1,050,000. 1.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PACW. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 446.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

About PacWest Bancorp (Get Rating)

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.