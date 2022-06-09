PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $21.00. The stock had previously closed at $17.20, but opened at $16.29. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. PagSeguro Digital shares last traded at $14.15, with a volume of 66,561 shares.
A number of other research firms have also commented on PAGS. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $38.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Itaú Unibanco raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. New Street Research lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.65.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGS. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,275,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,623,000 after buying an additional 9,910,156 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in PagSeguro Digital by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,692,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,230,000 after acquiring an additional 6,413,713 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 15.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,291,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,516 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 101.5% in the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 4,222,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126,552 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,373,000. 57.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $579.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.40 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 14.79%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.
About PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS)
PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PagSeguro Digital (PAGS)
- Inflation, An Economic Winter Is Approaching
- Microcap Oil-Dri Corporation Is A Buy For Income Investors
- Would Netflix acquiring Roku be a positive for the stock?
- Now’s The Time To Buy MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB)
- Chargepoint’s Stock Could Benefit from High Energy Prices
Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.