Pangolin (PNG) Market Cap Reaches $5.22 Million

Pangolin (PNG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. In the last seven days, Pangolin has traded down 10.6% against the dollar. Pangolin has a total market cap of $5.22 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pangolin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0506 or 0.00000168 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 38% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.43 or 0.00319836 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003315 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001330 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.92 or 0.00437527 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00030706 BTC.

Pangolin Coin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,114,299 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

