Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Senior Officer Sells C$278,665.80 in Stock

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Rating) Senior Officer Phillip G. Tahmazian sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.81, for a total value of C$278,665.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$323,570.80.

Shares of TSE POU traded down C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$39.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,964. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.61 billion and a PE ratio of 17.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$33.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$28.16. Paramount Resources Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$11.97 and a 52 week high of C$40.73.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.68 by C$0.25. The business had revenue of C$499.60 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Paramount Resources Ltd. will post 3.6853088 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Paramount Resources’s payout ratio is presently 20.80%.

POU has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC upped their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$45.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. ATB Capital upped their price target on Paramount Resources from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$38.55.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

