ParkinGo (GOT) Price Hits $0.0360 on Exchanges

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 9th. During the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar. One ParkinGo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0360 or 0.00000119 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ParkinGo has a market cap of $726,093.16 and approximately $5.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30,178.59 or 1.00134572 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00029533 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003263 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001563 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00016535 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000057 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003328 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About ParkinGo

GOT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

