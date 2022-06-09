Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Sets New 1-Year Low at $11.18

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.18 and last traded at $11.36, with a volume of 765186 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.19.

PTON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $35.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peloton Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.87.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.18 and its 200 day moving average is $27.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.13). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 78.79% and a negative net margin of 49.10%. The business had revenue of $964.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -5.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 4,530 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $70,894.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,163.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 762,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,270,000 after acquiring an additional 215,669 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 92,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,009,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 63,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 28,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

