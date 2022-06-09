Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.44

Shares of Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.44 and traded as high as $2.76. Performant Financial shares last traded at $2.56, with a volume of 179,891 shares traded.

PFMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Performant Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Performant Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Performant Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Performant Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Performant Financial in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Performant Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 4.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.44.

Performant Financial ( NASDAQ:PFMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.08 million during the quarter. Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.15%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS.

In other Performant Financial news, major shareholder Ecmc Group, Inc. sold 194,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total value of $441,138.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.84 per share, with a total value of $284,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 15,454,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,659 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 5,048,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,699,000 after purchasing an additional 161,850 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,453,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,676,000 after purchasing an additional 303,206 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 2,565,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,271,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,063,000 after purchasing an additional 110,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

About Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT)

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.

