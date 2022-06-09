Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Perion Network’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.42. Perion Network posted earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 115.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Perion Network will report full year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.98. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Perion Network.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.13. Perion Network had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $125.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.02 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis.

PERI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Perion Network from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Perion Network from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Perion Network from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of Perion Network stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.80. The stock had a trading volume of 306,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,318. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.81. Perion Network has a 12-month low of $15.76 and a 12-month high of $33.09. The firm has a market cap of $879.54 million, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Perion Network by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 4,135 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Perion Network by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after buying an additional 63,753 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network in the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Perion Network by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.52% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

