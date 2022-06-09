Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Director Sells C$57,823.92 in Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) Director Stephen Jonathan Chetner sold 3,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.17, for a total transaction of C$57,823.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$398,412.63.

Shares of TSE PEY opened at C$16.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.29 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.72. The company has a market cap of C$2.74 billion and a PE ratio of 13.60. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 52-week low of C$5.88 and a 52-week high of C$17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.09, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$286.89 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 2.3499999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.89.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

