Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Director Sells C$57,823.92 in Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) Director Stephen Jonathan Chetner sold 3,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.17, for a total transaction of C$57,823.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$398,412.63.
Shares of TSE PEY opened at C$16.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.29 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.72. The company has a market cap of C$2.74 billion and a PE ratio of 13.60. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 52-week low of C$5.88 and a 52-week high of C$17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.09, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.35.
Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$286.89 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 2.3499999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile (Get Rating)
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.
