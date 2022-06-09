Phala Network Price Down 1.9% This Week (PHA)

Phala Network (PHA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 9th. One Phala Network coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000418 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Phala Network has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. Phala Network has a market cap of $34.10 million and $3.35 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Phala Network alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,987.49 or 1.00007848 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003333 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003336 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00031165 BTC.

Phala Network Profile

Phala Network is a coin. Its launch date was April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 272,000,000 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Phala Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phala Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phala Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phala Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phala Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.