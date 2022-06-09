Phore (PHR) Price Hits $0.0053 on Exchanges

Phore (PHR) traded down 57.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. Phore has a total market capitalization of $143,640.36 and $111.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Phore has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar. One Phore coin can now be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00006174 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001560 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

About Phore

Phore (PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 27,036,644 coins. Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phore is phore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Buying and Selling Phore

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

