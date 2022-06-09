Pigeoncoin (PGN) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $7,131.00

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 9th. During the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Pigeoncoin has a total market cap of $262,232.89 and $7,131.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SIN COIN (SIN) traded down 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00005567 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 28.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000197 BTC.

ETH Fan Token Ecosystem (EFT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Coin Profile

Pigeoncoin uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

