Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Gap Down to $64.95

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $64.95, but opened at $61.99. Pinduoduo shares last traded at $61.47, with a volume of 247,670 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC reduced their price objective on Pinduoduo from $76.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Benchmark dropped their target price on Pinduoduo from $156.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. 86 Research raised Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Pinduoduo from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.82.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.71. The company has a market cap of $73.05 billion, a PE ratio of 41.06 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $2.68. Pinduoduo had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 13.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the third quarter worth about $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 85.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Pinduoduo by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Pinduoduo by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 21.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD)

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

