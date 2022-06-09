Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on Hanover Bancorp (NASDAQ:HNVR)

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Hanover Bancorp (NASDAQ:HNVR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

HNVR opened at $21.13 on Monday. Hanover Bancorp has a 1 year low of $20.28 and a 1 year high of $24.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%.

Hanover Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hanover Community Bank that provides banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and individuals in the New York metro area. The company offers checking, savings, money market, NOW, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and time deposits; cards; and residential and commercial real estate mortgages, commercial and industrial loans, lines of credit, and small business administration loans, as well as home equity, multi-family, business, bridge, and other personal purpose loans.

