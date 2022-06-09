Pirate Chain Reaches Market Capitalization of $119.43 Million (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 9th. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $119.43 million and approximately $191,980.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for $0.62 or 0.00002067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $91.17 or 0.00304108 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00071714 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00063457 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004690 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000056 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 192,766,737 coins. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain . Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

