Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.10–$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.00 million-$20.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.97 million.

Shares of PXLW stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.16. The stock had a trading volume of 3,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,580. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.64 million, a PE ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 2.27. Pixelworks has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $7.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.25 and its 200 day moving average is $3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 4.90.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 23.80% and a negative net margin of 26.16%. The business had revenue of $16.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pixelworks will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PXLW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Pixelworks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Pixelworks in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.69.

In related news, CEO Todd Debonis sold 12,803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total transaction of $26,630.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,400,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,913,653.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pixelworks in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pixelworks in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pixelworks in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 12,648 shares during the period. 38.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pixelworks, Inc develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions. The company provides video display processor products comprises image processor ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution; and transcoder ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

