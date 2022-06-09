Playcent (PCNT) Hits Market Cap of $361,716.95

Playcent (PCNT) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 9th. During the last week, Playcent has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. One Playcent coin can currently be purchased for $0.0125 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges. Playcent has a total market cap of $361,716.95 and $18,925.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Playcent

Playcent is a coin. It was first traded on March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,965,236 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

Playcent Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playcent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playcent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

