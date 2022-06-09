Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $100.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.66% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plexus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet cut Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Plexus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plexus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.50.

PLXS opened at $84.99 on Tuesday. Plexus has a 1-year low of $72.88 and a 1-year high of $99.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.10.

Plexus ( NASDAQ:PLXS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. Plexus had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $888.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Plexus will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 7,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $586,390.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,099,851.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total value of $96,792.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,760 shares in the company, valued at $2,642,421.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,293 shares of company stock worth $2,182,813 over the last ninety days. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Plexus during the first quarter worth about $39,510,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Plexus during the fourth quarter worth about $27,891,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Plexus by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,410,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $422,888,000 after acquiring an additional 220,050 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of Plexus by 20.7% during the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 865,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,842,000 after acquiring an additional 148,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in shares of Plexus by 3.4% during the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,272,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,893,000 after acquiring an additional 74,646 shares during the last quarter. 94.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

