PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.60-2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.57. PNM Resources also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.50-2.60 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PNM shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.33.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

Shares of PNM Resources stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $46.66. 2,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,250. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.18 and its 200 day moving average is $46.26. PNM Resources has a 52-week low of $43.84 and a 52-week high of $50.11.

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $444.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PNM Resources will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in PNM Resources by 14.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $378,000. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PNM Resources (Get Rating)

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.