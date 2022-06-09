POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Shares Gap Down to $7.66

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.66, but opened at $7.34. POINT Biopharma Global shares last traded at $7.24, with a volume of 1,530 shares traded.

PNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut POINT Biopharma Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised POINT Biopharma Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on POINT Biopharma Global from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $626.33 million, a P/E ratio of -10.34 and a beta of -0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.91.

POINT Biopharma Global ( NASDAQ:PNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. On average, analysts predict that POINT Biopharma Global Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Neil E. Fleshner sold 564,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $4,237,172.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,023,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,703,067.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter worth approximately $68,103,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 124.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,200,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,506,000 after buying an additional 1,774,040 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 12.8% during the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,014,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,025,000 after buying an additional 341,545 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter worth approximately $21,318,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,641,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,792,000 after buying an additional 910,207 shares during the period. 41.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

POINT Biopharma Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:PNT)

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

