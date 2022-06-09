Points.com (NASDAQ:PCOM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Points.com (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) (TSE:PTS) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PCOM. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Points.com from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Points.com from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Points.com from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Points.com from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Points.com stock opened at $24.50 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.94. Points.com has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $24.97. The company has a market cap of $366.10 million, a PE ratio of 175.00 and a beta of 1.40.

Points.com ( NASDAQ:PCOM Get Rating ) (TSE:PTS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. Points.com had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $127.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Points.com will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCOM. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in Points.com by 1.7% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 707,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,091,000 after acquiring an additional 11,869 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Points.com by 12.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,507 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Points.com by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,232 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Points.com by 18.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 26,074 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Points.com by 3.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. 60.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Points.com, Inc engages in the provision of ecommerce and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment offers products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

