PolkaWar Price Down 1.4% Over Last Week (PWAR)

PolkaWar (PWAR) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 9th. PolkaWar has a market capitalization of $745,688.62 and approximately $165,350.00 worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PolkaWar coin can now be bought for $0.0233 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, PolkaWar has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PolkaWar alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.86 or 0.00232030 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003319 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002131 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $122.06 or 0.00405422 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00030552 BTC.

PolkaWar Coin Profile

PolkaWar’s total supply is 85,322,168 coins and its circulating supply is 32,072,168 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

Buying and Selling PolkaWar

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaWar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolkaWar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PolkaWar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PolkaWar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolkaWar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.