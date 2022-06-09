Polytrade Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.50 Million (TRADE)

Polytrade (TRADE) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. One Polytrade coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0711 or 0.00000236 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Polytrade has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. Polytrade has a market cap of $854,405.02 and approximately $1.50 million worth of Polytrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Polytrade alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,159.03 or 0.99982925 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003314 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003315 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00030855 BTC.

Polytrade Profile

Polytrade is a coin. It launched on July 27th, 2020. Polytrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,017,404 coins. Polytrade’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniTrade is a decentralized trading platform built on top of Uniswap liquidity pools. UniTrade introduces a variety of advanced functionality on top of the existing Uniswap experience, including placing buy and sell orders, viewing market order books, setting recurring buys and sells, and accessing liquidity management tools for Uniswap liquidity pools. TRADE is the native token of UniTrade and acts as a platform token for paying fees. Deposit TRADE now and get ready for trading to begin. “

Polytrade Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polytrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polytrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polytrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polytrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polytrade and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.