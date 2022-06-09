Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Trading 2.8% Higher

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $418.58 and last traded at $418.30. 2,129 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 440,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $406.87.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Pool from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Longbow Research raised shares of Pool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $539.22.

Get Pool alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $409.99 and its 200 day moving average is $466.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Pool had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 69.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 18.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.26%.

In other news, Director Martha S. Gervasi bought 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $391.86 per share, for a total transaction of $117,558.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,622.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Peter D. Arvan bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $387.08 per share, with a total value of $193,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,825 shares in the company, valued at $23,931,221. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pool by 42,184.9% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 462,347 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Pool during the 1st quarter worth about $158,878,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pool during the 4th quarter worth about $200,159,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Pool by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 515,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $217,825,000 after acquiring an additional 215,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its holdings in Pool by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 454,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $256,997,000 after acquiring an additional 207,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Pool Company Profile (NASDAQ:POOL)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.