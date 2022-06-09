PotCoin Price Up 16% Over Last 7 Days (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 28.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $887,390.93 and $22.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded up 16% against the U.S. dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,991.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,783.11 or 0.05945400 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000264 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002694 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00018233 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.75 or 0.00199223 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $185.53 or 0.00618612 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $174.97 or 0.00583384 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00070126 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00004283 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

POT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,600,676 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

