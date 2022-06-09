Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG – Get Rating) (TSE:PVG) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PVG opened at $15.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Pretium Resources has a 52-week low of $8.29 and a 52-week high of $15.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.06 and a beta of 0.81.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grand Central Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Grand Central Investment Group now owns 39,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pretium Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 162,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Pretium Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.