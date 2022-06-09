Primecoin (XPM) Reaches Market Cap of $1.59 Million

Primecoin (XPM) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. One Primecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0388 or 0.00000128 BTC on major exchanges. Primecoin has a total market cap of $1.59 million and $3,484.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Primecoin has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar.

About Primecoin

XPM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 40,993,932 coins. The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Primecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

