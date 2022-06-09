PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Stock Price Up 4%

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $41.14 and last traded at $41.14. Approximately 292 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 463,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.57.

PRCT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut PROCEPT BioRobotics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PROCEPT BioRobotics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

Get PROCEPT BioRobotics alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 20.01 and a current ratio of 20.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.73.

PROCEPT BioRobotics ( NASDAQ:PRCT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 million. On average, research analysts predict that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 1,249,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $37,345,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the third quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRCT)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.