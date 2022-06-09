Project Inverse Price Up 12.4% Over Last 7 Days (XIV)

Project Inverse (XIV) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 9th. One Project Inverse coin can currently be bought for about $0.0096 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Project Inverse has traded 12.4% higher against the dollar. Project Inverse has a total market cap of $332,618.07 and approximately $159,162.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 42.5% against the dollar and now trades at $97.94 or 0.00326669 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003333 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002103 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001331 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.10 or 0.00440618 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00030586 BTC.

About Project Inverse

Project Inverse’s total supply is 46,972,302 coins and its circulating supply is 34,483,498 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

Project Inverse Coin Trading

