Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) Receives $52.57 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.57.

RXDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prometheus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company.

Get Prometheus Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RXDX traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,695. Prometheus Biosciences has a twelve month low of $19.79 and a twelve month high of $51.96. The company has a quick ratio of 13.56, a current ratio of 13.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.89.

Prometheus Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RXDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.04). Prometheus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,722.58% and a negative return on equity of 43.92%. Equities analysts forecast that Prometheus Biosciences will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RXDX. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 140.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prometheus Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 116.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 888.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Prometheus Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Prometheus Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prometheus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prometheus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.