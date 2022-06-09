ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY – Get Rating) were up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.05 and last traded at $13.04. Approximately 2,476,257 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 81,503,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.65.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.58.

Get ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UVXY. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 7,189.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,608 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 9,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.