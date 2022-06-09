Proton (XPR) Trading Down 2.4% Over Last Week

Proton (XPR) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. One Proton coin can now be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Proton has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Proton has a total market capitalization of $52.87 million and approximately $3.82 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,178.30 or 1.00006856 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003318 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003317 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00031157 BTC.

Proton Coin Profile

Proton (XPR) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 12,698,407,571 coins and its circulating supply is 12,462,921,225 coins. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Proton is www.protonchain.com . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Proton is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

Proton Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

