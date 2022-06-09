Puma Se (ETR:PUM) Receives €108.09 Average Target Price from Analysts

Puma Se (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €107.97 ($116.10).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($118.28) price target on shares of Puma in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group set a €109.00 ($117.20) target price on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €118.00 ($126.88) target price on shares of Puma in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €120.00 ($129.03) target price on shares of Puma in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €86.00 ($92.47) target price on shares of Puma in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of ETR:PUM traded up €1.48 ($1.59) during trading on Monday, hitting €72.38 ($77.83). 449,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,248. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.85. The company has a market cap of $10.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €70.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €84.88. Puma has a 52-week low of €60.30 ($64.84) and a 52-week high of €115.40 ($124.09).

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

