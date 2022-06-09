Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.40.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PUMSY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Puma from €120.00 ($129.03) to €115.00 ($123.66) in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Societe Generale decreased their target price on shares of Puma from €122.00 ($131.18) to €121.00 ($130.11) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Puma from €120.00 ($129.03) to €112.00 ($120.43) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Puma from €123.00 ($132.26) to €120.00 ($129.03) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Puma from €114.00 ($122.58) to €109.00 ($117.20) in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Get Puma alerts:

PUMSY stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.85. The stock had a trading volume of 197,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,623. Puma has a twelve month low of $6.32 and a twelve month high of $13.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.42.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.