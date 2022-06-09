PUTinCoin (PUT) Trading Up 14% Over Last 7 Days

PUTinCoin (PUT) traded up 27% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 9th. PUTinCoin has a total market cap of $2.08 million and $2,183.00 worth of PUTinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PUTinCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PUTinCoin has traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,136.40 or 1.00095349 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00029329 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003271 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00016514 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000058 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003322 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded up 36.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PUTinCoin Profile

PUTinCoin (CRYPTO:PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2017. PUTinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The Reddit community for PUTinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PUTinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org . The official message board for PUTinCoin is putincoin.org/forum . PUTinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

PUTinCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUTinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PUTinCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PUTinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

