Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at ThinkEquity

ThinkEquity assumed coverage on shares of Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pyxis Tankers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Pyxis Tankers to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Pyxis Tankers in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Get Pyxis Tankers alerts:

PXS stock opened at $2.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of -0.72. Pyxis Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Pyxis Tankers ( NASDAQ:PXS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 18th. The transportation company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.28). Pyxis Tankers had a negative net margin of 50.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 million. Equities analysts predict that Pyxis Tankers will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pyxis Tankers stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC raised its position in Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of Pyxis Tankers worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 55.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pyxis Tankers (Get Rating)

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.