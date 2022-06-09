QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC reduced its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,949 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,843,216 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,251,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648,829 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,852,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,436 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,468,283 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,548,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,400 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,174,284 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,689,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,174,315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,992,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,359 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $140.34. 71,751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,987,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $157.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.64. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $122.17 and a twelve month high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 30.71%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on QCOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.77.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

