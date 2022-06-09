Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC decreased its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 913,448 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,091 shares during the quarter. Quanta Services makes up about 1.0% of Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Quanta Services worth $104,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Quanta Services by 176.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 289,342 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,933,000 after purchasing an additional 184,705 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 339.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 212,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,163,000 after buying an additional 163,960 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 4.2% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 45,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,124,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,000. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PWR traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $131.40. The stock had a trading volume of 5,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,323. The company has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.53 and a beta of 1.19. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.40 and a 1-year high of $140.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.83.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company’s revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.48%.

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total transaction of $248,347.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on PWR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $129.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group downgraded Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $129.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.50.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

