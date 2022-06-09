Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by SIR Capital Management L.P.

SIR Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,844 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the period. Quanta Services comprises about 1.7% of SIR Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. SIR Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.07% of Quanta Services worth $10,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PWR. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Quanta Services by 435.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Quanta Services by 113.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $129.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,323. The stock has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.53 and a beta of 1.19. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.40 and a 1 year high of $140.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.16 and a 200 day moving average of $115.83.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 8.48%.

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total value of $248,347.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $129.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

