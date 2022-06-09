Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Qumu from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of QUMU stock opened at $1.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.66. Qumu has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $4.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Qumu ( NASDAQ:QUMU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). Qumu had a negative net margin of 71.54% and a negative return on equity of 118.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Qumu will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rose Bentley acquired 36,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.02 per share, for a total transaction of $37,378.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 49,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,879.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 66,646 shares of company stock valued at $70,579 in the last quarter. 15.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Qumu in the third quarter worth $322,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Qumu by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 125,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 7,804 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qumu in the third quarter worth $264,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qumu in the third quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Qumu by 815,600.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 8,156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.32% of the company’s stock.

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers perpetual software licenses, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and training services.

