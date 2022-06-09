Rai Reflex Index Trading 0.3% Higher This Week (RAI)

Rai Reflex Index (RAI) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. One Rai Reflex Index coin can currently be purchased for about $3.00 or 0.00009959 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Rai Reflex Index has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Rai Reflex Index has a total market capitalization of $32.21 million and approximately $464,944.00 worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rai Reflex Index alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 56.1% against the dollar and now trades at $109.93 or 0.00365125 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003319 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002120 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001331 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.67 or 0.00424055 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00030701 BTC.

Rai Reflex Index Coin Profile

Rai Reflex Index’s genesis date was February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 10,742,533 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Buying and Selling Rai Reflex Index

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rai Reflex Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rai Reflex Index should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rai Reflex Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rai Reflex Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rai Reflex Index and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.